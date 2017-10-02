New Section Launch: Crop and Product Physiology

Frontiers in Plant Science is pleased to announce the launch of a new section, ‘Crop and Product Physiology’. Professor Leo Marcelis of Wageningen University will lead this section as Specialty Chief Editor.

The section previously covering this field, Crop Science and Horticulture, will be renamed to Plant Breeding, and will continue to be led by Professor Diego Rubiales. This move will provide researchers with further specialized, dedicated outlets in which to publish their research.

Professor Marcelis’ goal for the section is to understand how both production techniques and environmental conditions can affect the production and quality of crops. Furthermore, the section will focus on how the application of basic research can sustainably enhance crop yield and quality.