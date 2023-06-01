Frontiers appoints Julian Oei as Group Business Officer 

Photo credit: Frontiers

Digital media executive Julian Oei has been appointed to the position of group business officer by the open access publisher Frontiers. In the newly created role, Mr. Oei will join the leadership team and lead the expansion of Frontiers' product and services portfolio into innovative data driven areas adjacent to the organization's core publishing services.

Before joining Frontiers, Julian served as the CEO of Holtzbrinck Digital where he led the group’s digital growth businesses and investments with a particular focus on the fields of science and research. He also spent more than a decade working across several senior roles for the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, including as executive vice president and head of group strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Oei said, "For a long time I have been admiring the Frontiers’ team and its dedication to the open science mission. I greatly look forward to identifying new opportunities to expand our impact. I believe our determination and focus on innovation, quality, and openness will continue to drive our success, and I feel privileged to be part of such a dynamic, forwarding-thinking team."

Kamila Markram, co-founder and CEO of Frontiers, added, "Julian's extensive experience makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team. His strategic vision will be instrumental in supporting our growth, and advancing Frontiers' mission of enabling healthy lives on a healthy planet through open access.”

About Frontiers

Frontiers publishes groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.5 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.