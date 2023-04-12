Parul Kumar appointed as Frontiers’ chief operating officer to drive operational excellence 

Research publisher Frontiers appoints Parul Kumar as chief operations officer. Parul, who brings more than twenty-three years’ experience to the position, will primarily focus on internal processes and the operational model of the company, including governance, organization, policies, procedures, and optimization.

Parul joins Frontiers from the London Stock Exchange Group, where she was the Group Head of Operational Excellence driving business process transformation & organizational effectiveness. She has also successfully held leadership roles at GSK, Expedia, UCB Pharmaceuticals, e-Bay, and General Electric leading business change, transformation, customer experience and culture shift in fast paced and high growth environments. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion, creating collaborative working cultures supporting children and women in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics initiatives.

Frontiers’ co-founder and chief executive officer Kamila Markram says, “Parul’s support in advancing Frontiers’ mission, as she joins us as a member of the executive leadership team, will contribute to driving the growth and success of our company. She is an outstanding leader with global expertise, a track record of driving process excellence, organizational change transformation, and building customer centric organizations and teams.”

Commenting on her appointment, Parul Kumar adds, “I am excited to be joining Frontiers during a period of continued growth and success for the organization. With operations from 17 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia and hugely talented workforce, I am fully committed to working closely with other leaders within Frontiers to ensure our goals are met efficiently and effectively contributing to even greater success in our mission.”

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.4 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.