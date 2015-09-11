Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine welcomes Prof Tevaearai as Field Chief Editor

Prof Hendrik Tevaearai joins Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine as its Field Chief Editor (Photo credit: University Hospital of Bern (Inselspital))

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Prof Hendrik Tevaearai Stahel as Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

Prof Tevaearai, MD is an Associate Professor at the University of Bern and head of R&D of the Clinic for Cardiovascular Surgery at the University Hospital of Bern (Inselspital). He is also the founder and CEO of Swiss Cardio Technologies AG.

“Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is not meant to be just another cardiology journal. Instead, it aims to provide all partners active in our field of interest with the opportunity to constructively exchange ideas, projects and results through an improved communication process.” – Prof Tevaearai

In his online Mission Statement Prof Tevaearai lays out his vision for the community-driven journal and his desire for Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine to cover all aspects of cardiovascular health, prevention, treatment and care.

“I believe we have a truly community-driven approach, including authors, reviewers, editors, and of course readers, all contributing to further develop the future of cardiovascular medicine.” – Prof Tevaearai

Prof Tevaearai takes on the role of FCE along with his current position as Specialty Chief Editor of the section Heart Surgery, cross-listed between Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine and Frontiers in Surgery. Prof Tevaearai will retain his role as SCE while taking on the position of FCE.

“Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine transforms your studies into new sources of inspiration for the cardiovascular medicine community to further research and clinical practice. And it is you, the authors and readers, who are insufflating this dynamic.” – Prof Tevaearai

Prof Tevaearai welcomes any suggestions and feedback for the journal. Please contact the Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine Editorial Office to be put in contact with Prof Tevaearai.

