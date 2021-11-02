Former Clarivate’s publisher analytics expert Ian Potter to head Business Intelligence at Frontiers

Frontiers appoints former Clarivate Analytics’ expert Ian Potter as director of business intelligence to further strengthen its efforts and successes in making science open to everyone through innovation, technology and services. At Frontiers, the ninth largest and the third most cited research publisher globally, Dr. Potter will focus on overseeing data sources and developing strategies, operating models, roadmaps and business cases for Analytics and Business Intelligence solutions.

After an early career in research in the UK and USA, exploring the molecular mechanism of plant growth, Ian left academia to begin a career in scholarly publishing. At Blackwell Publishing, he worked on a portfolio of medical titles, while becoming increasingly engaged in publishing technology projects. Following his Blackwell’s tenure, in 2003 he joined a US publishing technology company ScholarOne to work on one of the leading manuscript submission platforms for scholarly publishers, which is now widely used by Wiley, T&F, Sage, Emerald, ACS, IEEE, De Gruyter and many other leading publishers. Later, Ian moved to business development and internal consulting across the product portfolio at Thomson Reuters and subsequently at Clarivate Analytics in 2010. At Clarivate, he led the development of analytical services, products and platforms for publishers within the Web of Science Group before becoming a product manager for the InCites’ Benchmarking & Analytics platform.

Frontiers’ chief publishing officer Dr. Mirjam Eckert said, “Ian’s leadership and experience make him incredibly well placed to lead our business intelligence team. I’m looking forward to working together and have every confidence that Ian will contribute significantly to our mission of creating solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet through open science.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Potter added, “I am looking forward to the challenge of supporting Frontiers’ effective strategic and tactical decision-making. And I am keen to lead the team in producing great quality business intelligence that will reinforce Frontiers’ operational excellence and facilitate its rapid growth.”