Clarivate Analytics’s list of Highly Cited Researchers 2018 includes Chief Editors of Frontiers in Psychiatry

Frontiers in Psychiatry is proud to acknowledge the inclusion of our Field Chief Editor, Professor Stefan Borgwardt in Clarivate Analytics’ list of Highly Cited Researchers 2018. Professor Borgwardt is a leading clinical psychiatrist and Professor of Neuropsychiatry at the University of Basel (Switzerland), as well as visiting Professor at the Institute of Psychiatry, King’s College London (UK).

Researchers publishing in open access journals increasingly found on Highly Cited Researchers list

With the recent announcement of Plan S, Open Access publishing is driving the future of scholarly publishing, which is clearly reflected in the number of Open Access advocates featured in the Highly Cited Researchers 2018 list.

Stefan Borgwardt, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Psychiatry

“Open Access really empowers individuals across the world, as they get equal rights to access sound scientific content — independent of education, age, gender and ethnicity,” says Professor Borgwardt as he adds his voice to the call for Open Access publishing worldwide.

“The societal impact of Open Access is important as it may help to foster citizen science initiatives. Additionally, not only does it increase overall readership, it also strengthens the international research community.” Frontiers journals intend to lead the way in this respect by collaborating with trusted and pioneering members of the scientific community.

Emblem of Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers 2018 List

Aspiring in science

These leading researchers all started somewhere. Professor Borgwardt reflects on his career and aspiration to become a psychiatrist and researcher in the first place: “I like people, and people place their trust in me as a psychiatrist and as a scientist. Dealing on one hand with the human mind and the brain; and on the other hand with mental disorders such as schizophrenia really inspires me.” This trust is reflected by his leading position on Clarivate’s list of world-class researchers. Researchers from all fields were selected by Clarivate Analytics for their exceptional research performance, which led to their publications being ranked in the top 1% by citations for field and year in Web of Science (HCR, 2018).

Frontiers in Psychiatry would like to congratulate and thank the following Highly Cited Researchers for their support and contribution to the journal:

Professor Stefan Borgwardt (Field Chief Editor)Professor Merete Nordentoft (Specialty Chief Editor)Professor Qiyong Gong (Specialty Chief Editor)Dr. Paolo Fusar-Poli (Associate Editor and Guest Associate Editor)Dr. Philip D. Harvey (Associate Editor)Dr. Joaquim Radua (Associate Editor)Professor Bharat B Biswal (Associate Editor)Dr. Vince D Calhoun (Associate Editor)Professor Matcheri S. Keshavan (Associate Editor and Review Editor)Professor Louise Arseneault (Review Editor)Dr. Boris Birmaher (Review Editor)Professor Emre Bora (Review Editor)Dr. John M. Davis (Review Editor)Professor Michael Green (Review Editor)Professor John J. McGrath (Review Editor)Dr. Murray B. Stein (Review Editor and Guest Associate Editor)Dr. Giovanni De Girolamo (Guest Associate Editor)Professor Flavio Kapczinski (Guest Associate Editor)Dr. Roger McIntrye (Guest Associate Editor)

Making use of science in the real world

The message Highly Cited Researchers such as Professor Borgwardt and his colleagues have for the up-and-coming generation of researchers and clinicians is: “Engage in both research and clinical services. Try to bridge the gap by translating your research findings into clinical utility.”