Journal impact: Frontiers in Psychiatry

Frontiers in Psychiatry is the world’s 5th most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Psychiatry is the world's 5th most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Psychiatry ranks among the world’s top psychiatry journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 5th most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of Psychiatry (SCIE), with 531 citations in 2017 to 277 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 7th most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore category of Psychiatry & Mental Health , with 1,813 citations in 2017 to 577 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 69th percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Psychiatry category, with an Impact Factor of 2.857 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 85th CiteScore percentile in the Psychiatry & Mental Health category, with a CiteScore of 3.14 (Figure 2)

1,600 published articles to date

12,000 citations to date

8 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 630 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 15,000 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Psychiatry: CiteScore and JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited open-access journals in the JCR Psychiatry (SCIE) category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Psychiatry & Mental Health category (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Psychiatry in red. A total of 142 journals are listed in the Psychiatry category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 13 are Open Access. A total of 484 journals are listed in the Psychiatry & Mental Health category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 67 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Psychiatry: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Psychiatry category and CiteScore Psychiatry & Mental Health category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Psychiatry shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 142 journals are listed in the Psychiatry category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 13 are Open Access. A total of 484 journals are listed in the Psychiatry & Mental Health category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 67 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Frontiers in Psychiatry is the world's 5th most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Psychiatry— and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Stefan Borgwardt and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.