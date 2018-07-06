Journal impact: Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience is the world’s most-cited journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience continues to rank among the world’s top psychology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s most-cited journal in the JCR category of Psychology , with 3,620 citations in 2017 to 605 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 2nd most-cited journal in the CiteScore category of Biological Psychiatry , with 6,327 citations in 2017 to 2,081 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 73rd percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Psychology category, with an Impact Factor of 2.871 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 83rd CiteScore percentile in the Biological Psychiatry category, with a CiteScore of 3.04 (Figure 2)

5,000 published articles to date

60,900 citations to date

30 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 2,500 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 59,000 times on social media to date

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited journals in the JCR Psychology category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Biological Psychiatry category (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Human Neuroscience in red. A total of 78 journals are listed in the Psychology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 3 are Open Access. A total of 37 journals are listed in the Biological Psychiatry category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 10 are Open Access.

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Psychology category and CiteScore Biological Psychiatry category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Human Neuroscience shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 78 journals are listed in the Psychology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 3 are Open Access. A total of 37 journals are listed in the Biological Psychiatry category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 10 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Human Neuroscience — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Hauke Heekeren and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.