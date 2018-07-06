Journal impact: Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series

The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series is the most-cited in the Neurosciences field & ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

*The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series includes all Frontiers journals in the field of Neuroscience

The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series continues to rank among the world’s top neurosciences journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s most-cited journals in the JCR Neurosciences field , with 17,740 citations in 2017 to 3,301 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s most-cited journals in the CiteScore Neuroscience subject area , with 34,362 citations in 2017 to 9,536 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Among the world’s most-cited journals across many JCR and CiteScore categories (Figure 3)

Among the world’s most-cited open-access journals across many JCR and CiteScore categories (Figure 4)

Ranking as high as the 76th Impact Factor percentile in the JCR Neurosciences category (Figure 2), and at the 74th percentile on average

Ranking as high as the 92nd CiteScore percentile (Figure 2), and at the 79th percentile on average

21,800 published articles to date

248,000 citations to date

114 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 7,300 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 161,600 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series: CiteScore and JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited journals in the JCR Neuroscience category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Neuroscience subject area (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers journals in red. *The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series includes all Frontiers journals in the field of Neuroscience.

Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Neuroscience category and neuroscience-related CiteScore categories. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers journals shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 261 journals are listed in the Neurosciences category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 39 are Open Access. In the 2017 CiteScore edition, a total of 39 journals are listed in the Sensory Systems category, of which 8 are Open Access; 25 are listed in the All Neuroscience category, of which 13 are Open Access; 515 are listed in the Computer Science Applications category, of which 80 are Open Access; 68 are listed in the Behavioral Neuroscience category, of which 15 are Open Access; 35 are listed in the Anatomy category, of which 5 are Open Access; 58 are listed in the Neuropsychology & Physiological Psychology category, of which 5 are Open Access; 90 are listed in the Cognitive Neuroscience category, of which 21 are Open Access; 111 are listed in the General Neuroscience category, of which 13 are Open Access; 26 are listed in the General Neuroscience category, of which 13 are Open Access; 31 are listed in the Aging category, of which 7 are Open Access; 33 are listed in the Development Neuroscience category, of which 9 are Open Access; and 85 are listed in the Cellular & Molecular Neuroscience category, of which 28 are Open Access. For all CiteScore categories, the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017

The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series is the most-cited in the Neurosciences field & ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Top research in 2017

Top 2017 articles from different neuroscience journals and specialties include exciting new discoveries and insights on the link between neural network structure and function, cognition in elderly people, the involvement of glial cells in psychiatric disorders, and more.

Hottest Research Topics

The winner of the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, while another of the ten Research Topic finalists was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience:

Top article picks

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of the Frontiers in neuroscience journal series — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Idan Segev and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.

Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series: JCR-2017 and CiteScore academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 3: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited journals in several 2017 JCR and CiteScore categories. Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers journals in red. The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series includes all Frontiers journals in the field of Neuroscience.

Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series: JCR-2017 and CiteScore academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 4: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited open-access journals in several 2017 JCR and CiteScore categories. Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers journals in red. The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series includes all Frontiers journals in the field of Neuroscience.