Frontiers in Pediatrics welcomes new Field Chief Editors

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Moritz and Dr. Birgit Knoechel as the new Field Chief Editors for Frontiers in Pediatrics.

Dr. Moritz serves as Clinical Director of Pediatric Nephrology at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and as Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Moritz is an authority on sodium and water metabolism in children. Dr. Knoechel is a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, where she heads a new research group focused on the role of epigenetic regulation in pediatric cancers.

With their complementary expertise, Drs. Knoechel and Moritz aim to develop Frontiers in Pediatrics into a truly community-driven journal that bridges the gap between bench and bedside, involving all pediatric researchers and clinicians, be it as readers, authors, reviewers and/or editors.

“The main scientific challenges in pediatrics are to apply the significant advances in genetics and molecular biology to better understand pediatric diseases and to translate this knowledge into clinically useful diagnostic tests and to develop and implement successful therapies.” – Michael Moritz

Frontiers in Pediatrics (part of the “Frontiers in” journal series) aspires to be the most comprehensive open-access journal in pediatrics, a field in which accessibility of the information is needed more than ever.

“The field of pediatrics is unique in that it covers everything from primary care to very rare genetic diseases. Many professionals and patients are now solely retrieving their information from online sources in real-time. An open-access journal is in an ideal position to match these expectations.” – Birgit Knoechel

While meeting the community’s need for direct access to information, Frontiers in Pediatrics is also a great opportunity for scientists and clinicians interested in taking part in the peer-review process, by serving as Associate Editors or Review Editors for the journal. As highlighted by Dr. Moritz, at Frontiers in Pediatrics, “the editorial board is empowered to develop the journal and to interact with one another with the powerful review platform of Frontiers.”

We look forward to welcoming you in the Frontiers in Pediatrics community in the near future.

Aida Paniccia, PhDJournal Operations AssistantFrontiers in PediatricsE-mail: pediatrics.editorial.office@frontiersin.orgFor those interested in joining the editorial board of Frontiers in Pediatrics:Please apply online or send your CV to: pediatrics.editorial.office@frontiersin.org, specifying the journal section and your desired role.