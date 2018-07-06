Journal impact: Frontiers in Pediatrics

Frontiers in Pediatrics is the world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor percentiles

Frontiers in Pediatrics is the world's 2nd most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor percentiles

Frontiers in Pediatrics continues to rank among the world’s top pediatrics journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of P ediatrics****, with 275 citations in 2017 to 255 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 70th percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Pediatrics category, with an Impact Factor of 2.335 (Figure 2)

900 published articles to date

300 citations to date

3 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 270 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 5,500 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Pediatrics: JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of all open-access journals in the JCR Pediatrics category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, with Frontiers in Pediatrics in red. A total of 124 journals are listed in the Pediatrics category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 8 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Pediatrics: 2017 Impact Factor science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor rankings in the JCR Pediatrics category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Pediatrics shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016. A total of 124 journals are listed in the Pediatrics category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 8 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Pediatrics is the world's 2nd most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor percentiles

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Pediatrics — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editors Michael Moritz and Arjan Te Pas and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.