Frontiers appoints Dr Julia Kostova to lead its US strategy

Frontiers, the 3rd most-cited research publisher, appoints Dr Julia Kostova as director of publishing development to lead the editorial strategy for the U.S. market with the mission to accelerate the transition to open access.

Photo credit: Frontiers

With more than 15 years’ experience, Dr Kostova is a seasoned professional of the scholarly publishing industry. She was VP for scholarly communications at Outsell Inc, the consulting and market research firm. Prior to that, she served as executive editor at Wiley’s Global Research division, where she managed a portfolio of journals published on behalf of leading scholarly societies in the life sciences. Wiley’s tenure was preceded by serving as senior acquisitions editor at Oxford University Press, where Dr Kostova oversaw the Press’s digital and scholarly reference publishing program in the humanities and social sciences. She holds a doctorate in French literature and has taught at Columbia University and Rutgers University.

Serving as the chair of the Generations Fund Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee at the Society for Scholarly Publishing, Dr Kostova is dedicated to promoting and advancing best practices among the scholarly community. Having held a fellowship at Women in Power at 92Y in New York City, she is a strong advocate of cultivating and mentoring women executives and leaders.

Frontiers’ chief publishing officer Dr Mirjam Eckert says, “Julia’s deep understanding of the scholarly publishing landscape makes her incredibly well placed to lead our U.S. editorial strategy and to connect with our US-based researcher community. With her considerable experience, I am certain, Julia will strengthen Frontiers’ success in the States to make science open.”

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Kostova adds, “I am honored to be joining Frontiers at this time. The pandemic has demonstrated clearly the power of open science in helping solve the world’s most pressing problems. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience on board and contributing to Frontiers’ mission of creating solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet through open science.”

