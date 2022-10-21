Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers at the Charleston Conference

Frontiers will be at the Charleston conference in South Carolina, USA, this November and we’d love to see you there.  As a diamond sponsor of the event, we’ll be leading and participating in a range of sessions outlined below. You’ll also be able to find us at booth 132 throughout the conference.

You can email us at institutions@frontiersin.org for more information or to arrange a meeting.

Where to find us at Charleston: 

Tuesday, 1 November (vendor day), 11:30 AM EST in Salon 1 of the Gaillard Center.  The 20-minute vendor information session led by Thomas Romano, global sales manager institutional partnerships  This session will introduce Frontiers, our mission-driven, researcher-centric approach and core values.   

Wednesday 2 November at 1:15 pm EST at Gaillard Center Grand Ballroom 3  Hyde Park Debate 'Resolved: Transformative Agreements Represent the Best Possible Mechanism for a Full Transition to Open Access'. Frontiers’ head of public affairs, Stephan Kuster, joins the conversation.  

Wednesday, 2 November, 4:00 - 4:40 PM EST at Francis Marion Hotel Colonial Ballroom  Panel discussion 'The Nelson Memo: A tipping point for open access science in the US?': moderated by Julia Kostova, director of publishing development.

See the full conference program here.

Related Content

Post related info

October 21, 2022

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content