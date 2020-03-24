COPE members elect Frontiers’ head of publishing operations to Council

Frontiers is pleased to announce Dr Marie Soulière, head of publishing operations, has been elected as a Council Member to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). COPE, the non-profit international body that defines best practice in the ethics of scholarly publishing, announced the results of its Council elections earlier this week.

Elected by COPE’s General Membership, which comprises more than 12,000 members, Marie will serve a three-year term. She will also be part of COPE’s Facilitation and Integrity sub-committee. For more than 20 years, Council Members have been responsible for the operational activities of COPE, including leadership in areas such as peer review, academic research integrity, and editorial ethics.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Marie Soulière said: “As a Council Member, I look forward to offering my full support to COPE, who plays a crucial role in setting the global standards on all matters of publication ethics. Frontiers maintains and promotes the highest level of publishing standards and ethics throughout its operations. Drawing on my work to ensure these internal standards, I will be able to contribute to sharing some of these principles more broadly to help support the research communities.”

Marie has held positions with Frontiers since 2013, including program manager and head of peer-review. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacology from Université de Sherbrooke, Québec, Canada. Marie was also a postdoctoral researcher in chemical and computational biology at University of Innsbruck from 2010 to 2013.

