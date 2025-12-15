Most peer reviewers now use AI, and publishing policy must keep pace

A new whitepaper from Frontiers shows that AI has rapidly become part of everyday peer review, with 53% of reviewers now using AI tools. The findings in Unlocking AI’s untapped potential: responsible innovation in research and publishing point to a pivotal moment for research publishing. Adoption is accelerating and the opportunity now is to translate this momentum into stronger, more transparent, and more equitable research practices as demonstrated in Frontiers’ policy outlines.

Drawing on insights from 1,645 active researchers worldwide, the whitepaper identifies a global community eager to use AI confidently and responsibly. While many reviewers currently rely on AI for drafting reports or summarizing findings, the report highlights significant untapped potential for AI to support rigor, reproducibility, and deeper methodological insight.

Elena Vicario, Director of Research Integrity at Frontiers, said:

“AI is already improving efficiency and clarity in peer review, but its greatest value lies ahead. With the right governance, transparency, and training, AI can become a powerful partner in strengthening research quality and increasing trust in the scientific record.”

The study shows broad enthusiasm for using AI more effectively, especially among early-career researchers (87% adoption) and in rapidly growing research regions such as China (77%) and Africa (66%). Researchers in all regions see clear benefits, from reducing workload to improving communication, and many express a desire for clear, consistent policy recommendations that would enable more advanced use.

In response, Frontiers has set out a series of evidence-based policy recommendations for publishers, institutions, funders, and tool developers. These include:

mandating transparency around AI use

embedding AI literacy and competency training across the research system

strengthening integrity and oversight standards

improving data provenance and auditability

and ensuring equitable access to trustworthy AI tools.

Together, these recommendations provide a practical roadmap for aligning publishing policy with how researchers are already using AI and for unlocking its full potential to strengthen scientific rigor and trust.

Kamila Markram, CEO and Co-founder of Frontiers, said:

“AI is transforming how science is written and reviewed, opening new possibilities for quality, collaboration, and global participation. This whitepaper is a call to action for the whole research ecosystem to embrace that potential. With aligned policies and responsible governance, AI will strengthen the integrity of science and accelerate discovery.”

The report encourages publishers, institutions, and policymakers to collaborate on sector-wide policy development, training pathways, and transparent communication to support responsible and innovative AI use across the research cycle.

About the report

Unlocking AI’s untapped potential: responsible innovation in research and publishing is based on a global survey of 1,645 active researchers, conducted in May and June 2025. It is the first large-scale study to examine AI adoption, trust, training, and governance within authoring, reviewing, and editorial workflows.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.