Dr Marie Soulière engages in AI debate

Frontiers’ senior publishing manager Dr Marie Soulière is participating in two debates on the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in scholarly publishing.

The use of AI in scholarly publishing extends beyond production and review processes, as the launch of ChatGPT recently demonstrated. AI can be used to write academic papers with significant implications for research integrity.

Marie Soulière, senior publishing manager at Frontiers, was heavily involved in developing Frontiers’ artificial intelligence review assistant (AIRA) and is participating in two debates on the boundaries of AI.

“This is a very timely discussion on the ethical implications of AI in publishing”, says Marie Soulière. “We welcome everyone to participate in the debate and contribute to future guidelines on the use of AI.”

Webinar on risk versus potential

In the webinar “AI in Scholarly Publishing—Risk Versus Potential”, organized by the Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP), the discussion will focus on authorship by AI. The debate will investigate both the potential and the concern of AI for scientific research and its ethical boundaries.

Marie Soulière will be a speaker at this event, on 15 March 2023. Register here.

COPE Forum

The Committee on Publication Ethics is a non-profit organization committed to educating and supporting the scholarly publishing community. In the next COPE Forum, the debate will focus on "Artificial intelligence and fake papers". Questions launched during the session will include the topics of authorship, bias, originality, and the use of AI tools to counteract AI fraud.

Marie Soulière is an elected council member of COPE and will be a discussion host of this event, on 23 March 2023. Register here.

