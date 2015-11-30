‘New Frontiers in Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation’ launched

by Nina Rothe

The Frontiers Research Topic on “The Pathway to Solutions: New Frontiers in Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation” has just launched.

The 2015 Paris Climate Conference (#COP21), is poised to lead a shift in focus in climate change research from an emphasis on the scientific test of the role of human activity, already consolidated into strong evidence, to a focus on solutions to prepare society to adapt and mitigate the consequences of a warming planet, where knowledge is urgently needed. Frontiers will support this shift by collecting the latest research on climate adaptation and mitigation across multiple scientific disciplines to be published in a unique Research Topic.

Business leaders are putting increasing pressure on governments to act and to achieve a legally binding and universal agreement on climate. As the biggest side event at COP21, France, in partnership with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the European Commission’s Climate Action network, are hosting the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF15), convening cross-sector participants from business, government, finance, UN, NGO and civil society to bolster innovation and further accelerate international sustainable development.

To provide policy makers, industry, and business leaders with the latest scientific findings, we are calling for submissions covering all areas of climate mitigation and adaptions. To provide a comprehensive overview on the newest findings, this Research Topic spans across several Frontiers journals and specialty sections.

The Topic will be hosted by the Chief Editors of the participating journals and the specialty sections within, thereby representing the most influential and recognized scientists in their respective fields.The Topic welcomes manuscripts introducing new approaches, concepts, technologies and renewable energies, feeding into solutions for the blue, green and circular economy and covering areas related to food, water, energy and environmental security.

Topic Editors: Carlos M. Duarte, Martin J. Siegert, Mark A. Elgar, Nyuk Hien Wong, Martin Beniston, P.K. Ramachandran Nair, Costas A. Varotsos, Philippe C. Baveye, Annette C. Broderick, Francois Galgani, Yngvar Olsen, Maria Lourdes D. Palomares, Angel Borja, Thomas K. Frazer, Iñigo J. Losada, John L. Provis, Jens Kossman, James Lloyd, Barbara Burlingame

The participating journals include:Frontiers in Built EnvironmentFrontiers in Ecology and EvolutionFrontiers in Environmental ScienceFrontiers in Marine ScienceFrontiers in MaterialsFrontiers in NutritionFrontiers in Plant Science