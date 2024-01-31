60 news posts
Young Minds
31 Jan 2024
Frontiers for Young Minds: five Nobel Prize winners share their scientific discoveries with kids
Frontiers for Young Minds, a non-profit, open-access scientific journal for kids, has published five new articles written by Nobel Prize-winners. The articles complete the third volume of the Nobel collection, bringing the number of featured Laureates and their discoveries to 30.
Young Minds
14 Dec 2023
Frontiers for Young Minds and CERN ‘SPARK’ big questions in health technology
Frontiers for Young Minds has published the first articles in a new collection in collaboration with CERN, one of the world’s largest centers for scientific research. The collection, entitled 'SPARK-ing big questions: what is the future of health technology?', addresses key questions on how ground-breaking health technologies and science can improve human health for future generations.
Frontiers news
10 Jul 2023
Ex-World Bank chief economist Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt joins Frontiers for Young Minds as specialty chief editor
Image: Asli Demirgüç-Kunt Frontiers for Young Minds welcomes Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, former chief economist of the Europe and central Asia region at the World Bank, as specialty chief editor for their newly re-launched section on mathematics and economics. With over 30 years of experience at the World Bank, Dr Demirgüç-Kunt will bring a new understanding of economics to kids all over the world. Laura Henderson, Head of Public Outreach at Frontiers for Young Minds said: “I’m excited to welcome Dr Demirgüç-Kunt and add a new focus into our journal. Economics is vital to the understanding of everything from our day-to-day purchases to our global power dynamics, building from the underlying theories of mathematics to real-world applications. It’s crucial for making sense of our world systems and for improving our future. We are proud that she has chosen to work with us to make this new section scope a huge success.” Dr Demirgüç-Kunt said: “I am excited and honored to join Frontiers for Young Minds. It is a great opportunity to spark interest in the next generation of young economists and motivate them to make the world a better and fairer place for all.” Frontiers for Young Minds is an award-winning, […]
Young Minds
28 Mar 2023
Al-Zahrawi – The father of modern surgery
We invite you to read the story of a bright star in the Dark Ages – whose surgical innovations and teachings are still used today!
Young Minds
28 Feb 2023
Mary Seacole – Pioneering Nurse and Adventurer
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of Mary Seacole – Pioneering Nurse and Adventurer
Young Minds
20 Feb 2023
Forgotten Engineer: Lewis Latimer, African-American Pioneer
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of Lewis Latimer—an illuminating tale.
Young Minds
30 Jan 2023
Working with Nobel Prize winners – What’s it like?
Noa Segev shares her experiences of working with Nobel Prize Winners.
Young Minds
24 Jan 2023
Hertha Ayrton Lights the Way – The Forgotten Engineer
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of Hertha Ayrton!
Young Minds
15 Nov 2022
William Parsons – The Earl Who Found the Whirl!
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of William Parsons – all about whirlpool galaxies.
Young Minds
31 Oct 2022
Ignaz Semmelweis – The “Savior of Mothers”
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of Ignaz Semmelweis – Wash your hands!
Young Minds
27 Sep 2022
Esther Lederberg – Pioneer in Microbial Genetics
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of Esther Miriam Zimmer Lederberg
Young Minds
27 Sep 2022
Angelina Hesse – Enabling Bacterial Cultures
We invite you to read the story of “Lina” Hesse – Unsung agar hero
Young Minds
22 Sep 2022
Jocelyn Bell Burnell – Discovered Pulsars
We invite you to read the (forgotten) story of Jocelyn Bell Burnell – Radio astronomy pioneer
Young Minds
12 Jul 2022
Alfred Wallace – Overshadowed Pioneer
We invite you to read the tumultuous story of Alfred Russel Wallace – A pioneer of natural selection
Featured news
15 Jun 2022
Frontiers for Young Minds’ outreach to the Arabic community
Frontiers for Young Minds’ latest focus has been on the Arabic community: our Arabic journal translated version has already garnered 400K views and downloads.