Championing Change: Women in Science 2024 year in review

Author: Thimedi Hetti

As another year of the Frontiers Women in Science blog series comes to a close, I reflect on the success and impact it has had, and the continued importance of having a platform like this today.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

In 2024, we heard inspiring stories from ten women scientists across various fields, from renewable energy to global women's health , parachute science to sustainable agriculture , ocean conservation to antimicrobial resistance , and more. These scientists not only represent their respective fields but also provide insight into their countries and cultures, sharing the challenges they’ve faced and their achievements over the years. Their stories are both unique and relatable, connecting the lived experiences of women worldwide.

Given that UN Sustainable Development Goal 5: Gender Equality still remains a key focus, there is considerable progress to be made. In a time of growing political and societal polarization, and persistent discriminatory laws impacting women's livelihood and health rights, ensuring adequate representation for women at all levels is crucial. This is especially relevant in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), where women are still underrepresented by a large margin. Only by harnessing the knowledge and efforts of everyone can we find solutions to our planet’s most pressing issues, namely climate change.

The Women in Science blog series may seem like a small part of the bigger picture, but small steps eventually accumulate to effect real change. If each interview can inspire at least one aspiring researcher to persevere in her field, then that is one more woman taking up space where it is needed. Moreover, the platform allows these women to share their stories, struggles, and the systemic barriers that may still exist today, hopefully encouraging readers to take action. The ripple effect can have more power than we expect, especially in the name of progress.

Looking to 2025, in what will be our fifth year of the Women in Science blog series, we aim to bring a renewed focus to the Sustainable Development Goals while continuing to champion women from all across the world. Our mission always remains to give a voice and platform to women researchers from all stages of their career, highlighting not just the experiences of being a woman in science, but the intersectional barriers they may face.

My thanks go to the original coordinator of this blog, Leticia Nani Silva, who created her own ripple effect by bringing together this inspiring group of women, all of whom share a vision of making science open and equal. Thanks also to each contributor, including my previous co-coordinator Carolina Capelo Garcia, for their dedication to making this an ongoing success. I’m grateful for the assistance from our partners in the Marketing & Communications team and, finally, thank you to Kailyn Schmidt, for her unwavering support and collaboration.