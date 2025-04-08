Frontiers | Science News

New APC Payment Service in China: Frontiers Partners with CEPIEC and SOCOPAY

Frontiers now offers a new payment solution for article publishing charges (APCs) in mainland China. Through our new partnership with CEPIEC, all APC payments for Frontiers journals from mainland China will now be processed via the SOCOPAY service. This new service streamlines the APC payment process and is tailored specifically for authors in mainland China.

Key Features of the New APC Payment Service in China

  • Multiple Payment Options: The CEPIEC payment process supports both online and offline payment methods. Authors can conveniently complete APC payments using popular Chinese internet payment applications such as WeChat and AliPay, making it easier than ever to manage article publishing charges.

  • Compliance with Local Regulations: Every transaction generates an official Fapiao, ensuring full compliance with local financial regulations and simplifying record-keeping for researchers and institutions.

  • Optimized for Chinese Authors: By integrating familiar payment methods and ensuring regulatory compliance, this service is designed to meet the needs of authors publishing in Frontiers journals in China.

How This Service Benefits You

  • Convenience: Use your preferred payment application to quickly and securely pay your APCs.

  • Transparency: Receive an official Fapiao for every transaction, making expense tracking and financial reporting straightforward.

  • Reliability: With SOCOPAY and CEPIEC, Frontiers offers a seamless, trusted payment experience for APC payments in China.

For additional details on using this new APC payment service or for any further queries, please contact our support team at accounting.china@frontiersin.org.

