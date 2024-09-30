Gold open access publisher Frontiers and China's National Science and Technology Library (NSTL) sign landmark partnership

Frontiers' CEO and co-founder, Dr. Kamila Markram, and Mr. Jing Xu., Director of the National Science and Technology Library and Documentation Center, at the agreement signing ceremony.

Update (15/11/2024)

Updates to the terms of our partnership have come into effect, reflecting our commitment to optimizing collaboration and achieving shared goals. Learn more.

Original announcement

Lausanne, Switzerland – 30 September 2024 – Frontiers, a leading publisher of peer-reviewed open access journals, is pleased to announce a new partnership with China’s National Science and Technology Library (NSTL). This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the advancement of open science and research dissemination within the Chinese scientific community, addressing key challenges faced by researchers and institutions alike.

Effective from January 1, 2025, this landmark agreement will provide a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for authors affiliated with nine of China’s most prestigious research institutions when publishing in any of Frontiers’ Neuroscience portfolio journals.

This is Frontiers’ first institutional partnership of this scale in China, and it aligns with its mission to make science open and accessible to all, ensuring that researchers can collaborate better and innovate faster. By reducing the financial barriers to publishing, this agreement will empower Chinese researchers to share their groundbreaking work with the global scientific community, accelerating advancements in neuroscience and related fields

Kamila Markam, CEO of Frontiers, expressed her confidence in last week’s visit to China, “This important partnership with the National Science and Technology Library is a milestone in our joint efforts to support the Chinese research community with even stronger options for quality publishing services. We are looking forward to working together, both to promote open access publishing across China, but also to use this agreement as a starting point to explore innovative partnership options with the NSTL and with the broader network of Chinese research institutions. We share the same objectives in bringing the benefits of open science to all, and this partnership is a significant step forward in achieving that mission in China, a country that plays a crucial role in global scientific innovation.”

Mr. Jing Xu., Director of the National Science and Technology Library and Documentation Center, added, “Since the establishment in the year of 2000, NSTL has always upheld the concept of open sharing, committed to promoting open access to scientific and technological literature resources, and contributed to China's S&T innovation and social development. The signing of the agreement embodies the shared desire for friendly exchange and collaboration between the National Science and Technology Library and Frontiers. It is the result of the tireless efforts from both teams to turn this vision into reality. This agreement signifies a mutual commitment to promoting the open sharing of global scientific research outcomes. Looking ahead, we anticipate deepening our cooperation to jointly foster the continued prosperity of technological innovation.”

Frontiers' CEO and co-founder Dr. Kamila Markram and Mr. Jing Xu., Director of the National Science and Technology Library and Documentation Center, at the Frontiers-NSTL signing ceremony in Beijing in September.

Through this agreement, researchers affiliated with the nine participating institutions will gain easier access to publishing in some of the world’s most respected neuroscience journals. This will not only enhance the visibility and impact of their research but also foster greater international collaboration. By reducing financial barriers, Frontiers and NSTL are making it easier for researchers to share their work openly, contributing to a more equitable and effective global research community.

Diane Wang, General Manager China of Frontiers, added, “China is home to some of the world’s most innovative and influential research institutions. This agreement will make it easier for Chinese researchers to publish in leading neuroscience journals, ensuring their work reaches a global audience. It is also a great way to mark the fifth anniversary of our China Office, and the work our team has been developing over the past years. We look forward to seeing the incredible research that will emerge from this partnership.”

At Frontiers, we believe that research is the foundation of modern society, driving the advancements that improve our lives. By making science openly available, we can accelerate the pace of innovation, health, and prosperity for all. This partnership with NSTL is a testament to our core values and our unwavering commitment to making science more powerful through open access.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research.

About the National Science and Technology Library (NSTL)

Established in June 2000, National Science and Technology Library (NSTL) is a virtual library consortium which composed by 9 libraries and information institutes, including National Science Library of Chinese Academy of Sciences (LCAS), Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China (lSTlC), China Machinery Industry Information institute (CMIP), China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISRl), China National Chemical Information Center(CNCIC), Agricultural Information Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (AII, CAAS), Institute of Medical Information of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (lMl, CAAS), Standards Library of China National Institute of Standardization(CNlS), Metrology Library of National institute of Metrology of China (NlMC). Currently, NSTL has been the largest provider of S&T information service in China.