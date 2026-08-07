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Centro Universitário Max-Planck, Indaiatuba, Brazil
Indaiatuba, Brazil
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Individual and Social Behaviors
Boston University
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Endocrinology
CNR Neuroscience Institute (IN)
Pisa, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Motivation and Reward
Explore section
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 10 Jun 2026
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Review
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Review
Published on 29 May 2026
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 26 May 2026
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 09 Dec 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Mini Review
Published on 11 Nov 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 22 Oct 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Mini Review
Published on 30 Sep 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 17 Sep 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Review
Published on 10 Sep 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 02 Sep 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Brief Research Report
Published on 01 Sep 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 14 Jul 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Original Research
Published on 10 Jul 2025
in Behavioral Endocrinology
Explore section
Brief Research Report
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Accepted on 25 May 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Editorial
Published on 12 May 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Editorial
Published on 07 May 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 28 Apr 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 09 Apr 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 12 Mar 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Brief Research Report
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 13 Jan 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Systematic Review
Published on 09 Jan 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Explore section
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Learning and Memory
Systematic Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Learning and Memory
Mini Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Systematic Review
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Review
Published on 10 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Review
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Mini Review
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Learning and Memory
Original Research
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Learning and Memory
Explore section
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Mini Review
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Mini Review
Published on 26 May 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 21 May 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Methods
Published on 08 May 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Review
Published on 13 Apr 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Editorial
Published on 13 Mar 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Methods
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Perspective
Published on 24 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Editorial
Published on 19 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 17 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Mini Review
Published on 17 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Brief Research Report
Published on 10 Feb 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 30 Jan 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Explore section
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Perspective
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 22 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Accepted on 21 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Published on 21 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Published on 03 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Review
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Review
Published on 30 Jun 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Systematic Review
Published on 22 Jun 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Editorial
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Brief Research Report
Published on 02 Jun 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Original Research
Published on 20 May 2026
in Pathological Conditions
Mini Review
Published on 13 May 2026
in Pathological Conditions