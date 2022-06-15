Mission & scope

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience publishes research that advances our understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying behavior.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Nuno Sousa at the Instituto de Pesquisa em Ciências da Vida e da Saúde, (ICVS), Portugal, Frontiers in Behavioral Neurosciences publishes major insights into the neural mechanisms of animal and human behavior, and welcomes articles studying the interplay between behavior and its neurobiological basis at all levels.

Key research areas covered by the journal, include but are not limited to:

• Motivation and Reward

• Learning and Memory

• Emotion Regulation and Processing

• Behavioral Endocrinology

• Individual and Social Behaviors

• Pathological Conditions

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience welcomes work in all animal species, including humans, that contributes to unravelling the mechanisms underlying behavioral outcomes. In recent years, translational work based on both animal and human studies has driven outstanding progress in the field of psychopathology. The editors are therefore particularly interested in submissions which incorporate integrative and translational approaches. Molecular biology and genetics, morphological, biochemical, neurochemical, electrophysiological, neuroendocrine, pharmacological, and neuroimaging studies are also welcome.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG#3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field of behavioral neuroscience by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.