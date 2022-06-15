Mission & scope

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience is a leading multidisciplinary journal that focuses on understanding the neural mechanisms underlying human and animal behavioral outcomes.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Nuno Sousa (Centro Universitário de Jaguariúna, UniFAJ, Jaguariúna, Brazil), Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience publishes major insights into the neural mechanisms of animal and human behavior, and welcomes articles studying the interplay between behavior and its neurobiological basis at all levels. The journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science (SCIE), and DOAJ. Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience is also a partner journal of the Mediterranean Neuroscience Society (MNS), sharing its mission to promote scientific excellence, education, and collaboration across the neuroscience community in the Mediterranean region and beyond.

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience welcomes work in all animal species, including humans, that contributes to unravelling the mechanisms underlying behavioral outcomes. Key research areas covered by the journal include, but are not limited to:

behavioral endocrinology

emotion regulation and processing

individual and social behaviors

learning and memory

motivation and reward

pathological conditions.

The journal is particularly interested in submissions that incorporate integrative and translational approaches, as in recent years, translational work based on both animal and human studies has driven outstanding progress in the field of psychopathology. Molecular biology and genetics, morphological, biochemical, neurochemical, electrophysiological, neuroendocrine, pharmacological, and neuroimaging studies are also encouraged.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensuring healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical or medical aspects of health, without a foundation in behavioral neuroscience, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that are purely descriptive or lack a clear hypothesis testing are also not appropriate. Furthermore, research that does not provide a comprehensive understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying behavior will not be considered.

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.