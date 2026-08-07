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The gut–brain axis is a bidirectional network linking gastrointestinal function with neural circuits regulating stress, affect, and behavior. Contribute to this Research Topic and join the discussion to advance understanding in this rapidly evolving area.
How can AI deepen our understanding of brain–behavior relationships and inspire models of cognition? Led by our Field Chief Editor and colleagues, this Research Topic calls for studies driving innovation in AI and behavioral neuroscience.
Drawing on adult rodent models of chronic stress, Drs. Bowman, Frankfurt, and Luine synthesize evidence on sex differences in anxiety- and depression-like behaviors and neural plasticity, with implications for mood disorder vulnerability — Read more.
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Ruhr University Bochum
Bochum, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Learning and Memory
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Learning and Memory
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Learning and Memory
Sokendai, The Graduate University for Advanced Studies
Shonan Village, Hayama, Kanagawa 240-0193, Japan
Associate Editor
Learning and Memory