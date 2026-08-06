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Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience now partners with the Organization for Computational Neurosciences. This partnership aims to promote high quality research and foster collaborations within the computational neuroscience field.
Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience team will at the 35th Annual Computational Neuroscience Meeting. We look forward to seeing you there
Celebrate the best of computational neuroscience. Explore our concise e-book of standout studies shaping the field.
Increase the reach and influence of your research by submitting to our Research Topics. Send your abstract by email, and we’ll direct you to the right collection.
We’re seeking Associate Editors and Reviewers in Computational Neuroscience to join our community-driven journal. If interested please apply here.
Weizmann Institute of Science
Rehovot, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience
Peking University
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience
Carleton University
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience
Lancaster University
Lancaster, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience