Mission & scope

Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that promotes theoretical modeling of brain function and fosters multidisciplinary interactions between theoretical and experimental neuroscience. Specialty Chief Editors Misha Tsodyks at the Weizmann Institute of Science and Si Wu at the Beijing Normal University are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide.

Progress in understanding the amazing capabilities of the brain is still limited, and we believe that it will only come with deep theoretical thinking and mutually stimulating cooperation between different disciplines and approaches. We therefore invite original contributions on a wide range of topics that present the fruits of such cooperation, or provide stimuli for future alliances. We aim to provide an interactive forum for cutting-edge theoretical studies of the nervous system, and for promulgating the best theoretical research to the broader neuroscience community. Models of all styles and at all levels are welcome, from biophysically motivated realistic simulations of neurons and synapses to high-level abstract models of inference and decision making. While the journal is primarily focused on theoretically based and driven research, we welcome experimental studies that validate and test theoretical conclusions.