National Science and Technology Library partnership

China’s National Science and Technology Library (NSTL) supports its researchers in making their research more widely available.



The framework agreement is effective from 1 January 2025. Authors affiliated with nine of China’s most prestigious research institutions will have a discount on Article Publishing Charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ Neuroscience portfolio journals. Researchers will also have full access to Frontiers’ open science tools and infrastructure, including its collaborative peer-review platform, article and author impact metrics, and enhanced dissemination tools such as Loop.

Why publish open access?

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure:

the corresponding author is affiliated with one of the institutions listed below .

the corresponding author uses their institutional email address.

For more information, contact your institution's library.

Which institutions and journals are covered by this agreement?

The institutions covered by the partnership include:

The 15 Frontiers Neuroscience journals selected are listed below:

Not an affiliated author?

