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University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
Institute for Advanced Simulation (IAS-6), Jülich Research Centre
Jülich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real, Spain
Associate Editor
Frontiers in Neuroinformatics