Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroinformatics publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on the development and implementation of numerical/computational models and analytical tools used to share, integrate and analyze experimental data and advance theories of the nervous system functions. Specialty Chief Editors Jan G. Bjaalie at the University of Oslo, Sean L. Hill at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and Michael Denker at the Julich Research Centre are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide.

Neuroscience is being propelled into the information age as the volume of information explodes, demanding organization and synthesis. Novel synthesis approaches are opening up a new dimension for the exploration of the components of brain elements and systems and the vast number of variables that underlie their functions. Neural data is highly heterogeneous with complex inter-relations across multiple levels, driving the need for innovative organizing and synthesizing approaches from genes to cognition, and covering a range of species and disease states.

Frontiers in Neuroinformatics therefore welcomes submissions on existing neuroscience databases, development of data and knowledge bases for all levels of neuroscience, applications and technologies that can facilitate data sharing (interoperability, formats, terminologies, and ontologies), and novel tools for data acquisition, analyses, visualization, and dissemination of nervous system data. Our journal welcomes submissions on new tools (software and hardware) that support brain modeling, and the merging of neuroscience databases with brain models used for simulation and visualization. We also welcome submissions on clinical neuroscience databases and the use of novel informatics approaches to merge clinical with basic neuroscience data. Frontiers in Neuroinformatics aims to catalyze advances in this immense area of research to support neuroscience in the information age.