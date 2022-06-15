Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroinformatics is a multidisciplinary neuroscience journal that publishes research on numerical/computational models and analytical tools used to share, integrate, and analyze experimental data and advance theories of the nervous system functions. The journal aims to catalyze advances in this area of research to support neuroscience in the information age.

Led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof Jan G. Bjaalie (University of Oslo, Norway), Dr Sean L. Hill (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland), and Dr Michael Denker (Julich Research Centre, Germany) Frontiers in Neuroinformatics publishes innovative organizing and synthesizing approaches to the components of brain elements and systems and the vast number of variables that underlie their functions.

Subjects of interest include, but are not limited to:

applications and technologies that can facilitate data sharing

development of data and knowledge bases for all levels of neuroscience

existing neuroscience databases, clinical or basic

novel informatics approaches to merge clinical with basic neuroscience data

novel tools for data acquisition, analyses, visualization, and dissemination of nervous system data.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts relating to the use of informatic tools but without any relevant applications for the neuroscience field and neuroscience related manuscripts that do not include relevant informatic tools are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Neuroinformatics is committed to advancing developments in the field of neuroinformatics by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

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Embracing the principles of open science, Frontiers in Neuroinformatics strongly encourages authors to share their data, analyses, and code in relevant online repositories such as EBRAINS, NeuroMorpho.org, G-Node, the Neuroimaging Informatics Tools and Resources Collaboratory (NITRC), GitHub, and other appropriate platforms. This commitment to openness and collaboration fosters scientific innovation, accelerates progress, and enhances reproducibility, ultimately benefiting both researchers and the wider community.

Additionally, we also strongly encourage authors to submit their manuscripts to our current Research Topic collections as articles published within Research Topics get 140% more citations compared to articles that are not part of these collections in our journal.