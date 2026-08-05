Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Predictive processing and active inference shape neurodiverse development through brain–body–environment interactions. This Research Topic welcomes studies linking neural and behavioral mechanisms to embodied, adaptive systems such as robots and wearables
How can multiscale models bridge brain and machine? This Research Topic welcomes studies developing, validating, and applying brain dynamics models in artificial systems and clinical populations. Submit your work and join the discussion.
Adaptive robotics is redefining intelligent control, enabling robots to learn and evolve in dynamic environments. This Research Topic welcomes work on AI-driven adaptation, computational intelligence, and real-time autonomous behavior. Submit your work.
Where is neurorobotics heading next? Share your perspective and help shape our future editorial initiatives to highlight the research you care about. Take a short survey and make your voice heard.
Frontiers in Neurorobotics is growing, and we want to grow with you. Send your application to join our community-driven journal. We look forward to collaborating with you and advancing the field together.
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neurorobotics
Chemnitz University of Technology
Chemnitz, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neurorobotics
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Frontiers in Neurorobotics
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Frontiers in Neurorobotics