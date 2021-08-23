Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neurorobotics publishes rigorously, peer-reviewed research in the science and technology of embodied autonomous systems as well as their applications.

Specialty Chief Editors Alois C. Knoll at the Technische Universität München and Florian Röhrbein at the Chemnitz University of Technology are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide.

Embodied, autonomous systems can be built on the basis of brain-inspired algorithms (e.g. connectionist networks), computational models of biological neural networks (e.g. artificial spiking or non-spiking neural nets, large-scale simulations of neural microcircuits) and actual biological systems (e.g. in vivo and in vitro neural systems).

The focus of the journal is on the embodiment of such systems in software and/or hardware devices, machines, robots or any other form of physical actuation that may benefit from biology-inspired control and, hence, represent an embodiment of real-time AI. This may also include prosthetic devices, brain machine interfaces, wearable systems, micro-machines, intelligent furniture, home appliances, as well as systems for managing micro and macro infrastructures.

Frontiers in Neurorobotics also aims to publish radically new tools and methods to study the plasticity and development of autonomous self-learning systems that are capable of acquiring knowledge in an open-ended manner. Models complemented with experimental studies revealing self-organizing principles of embodied systems are also welcome. Our journal publishes on micro and macro engineering and mechatronics of robotic devices driven by AI controllers, as well as studies on the impact that such systems will have on our daily life.