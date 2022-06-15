Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neurorobotics is a leading multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the science and technology of embodied autonomous systems and their applications.

Led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof Alois C. Knoll (Technical University of Munich, Germany) and Prof Florian Röhrbein (Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany), Frontiers in Neurorobotics advances understanding of neurorobotics, and publishes radically new principles, methods, tools and methods to study the design and evolution of autonomous self-learning systems capable of open-ended knowledge acquisition, potentially leading to Artificial General Intelligence. Topics include but are not limited to:

actual biological systems (e.g., in vivo and in vitro neural systems)

artificial spiking or non-spiking neural networks

brain-inspired algorithms (e.g., connectionist networks)

computational models of biological neural networks

embodied autonomous systems controlled by brain-inspired algorithms

large-scale simulations of neural microcircuits

micro- and macro-engineering and mechatronics of robotic devices driven by AI controllers

models complemented by experimental studies that reveal self-organising principles of embodied systems

studies on the impact of such systems on our daily lives.

The journal welcomes original research papers and reviews on the state of the art in the theory and practice of embodied autonomous systems controlled by brain-inspired algorithms (e.g., connectionist networks), computational models of biological neural networks (e.g., artificial spiking or non-spiking neural networks, large-scale simulations of neural microcircuits), and actual biological systems (e.g., in vivo and in vitro neural systems).

The embodiments of these autonomous systems may be robots of various types or any other form of physical actuation that can benefit from biologically inspired control and represent an embodiment of real-time AI, such as prosthetic devices, wearable systems, micro-machines, intelligent furniture, general household appliances, micro- and macro-infrastructure management systems, dedicated cognitive hardware devices or software functions implemented on general purpose hardware.

Models complemented by experimental studies that reveal self-organising principles of embodied systems are also welcome. Moreover, the journal publishes micro- and macro-engineering and mechatronics of robotic devices driven by AI controllers, as well as studies on the impact of such systems on our daily lives.

Manuscripts relating to classical control of robots and/or focusing on the components on which such robots and their controllers rely, e.g. computer vision modules, sensors, hardware designs, etc., are out of scope and not suitable for publication in this journal.

Through unrestricted access to articles, Frontiers in Neurorobotics is committed to advancing developments in the field of embodied autonomous systems and facilitating the communication of scientific knowledge to researchers and the public. Join us in shaping the future of neurorobotics and its applications.