Frontiers extends ZBMed partnership as first publisher to sign up to the Open Life Science Database (OLSPub)

Frontiers has expanded its publishing partnership with ZBMed, the Germany-based life sciences centre, and signed an agreement to deposit article metadata in its new Open Life Science Publication Database (OLSPub), being the first publisher to agree to supply this information to the new database.

As a leading Gold Open access publisher, Frontiers collaborates with these global databases to provide researchers with comprehensive channels to ensure their data and research are accessible to as many users as possible worldwide. All content published by Frontiers is freely available online and licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY), allowing unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited. Sharing metadata in all these repositories amplifies the visibility of research, increasing citations, public engagement, and interdisciplinary reach—benefits that serve authors, institutions, and science. Dr Frederick Fenter, Frontiers’ Chief Executive Editor, said:

“Open science helps to build trust in science and this has never been more important. By expanding our partnership with ZBMed and extending the list of repositories where Frontiers’ metadata is deposited, we aim to serve the research community by making their peer-reviewed research findable, accessible, and useable to the greatest extent possible.”

The agreement adds to the comprehensive list of research repositories where Frontiers’ article metadata are deposited, including:

PubMed Central

Web of Science

SCOPUS

Directory of Open Access Journals

Crossref

DeepGreen

Dimensions

IET Inspec

Embase

EBSCO

APA PsycInfo

SCImago

ADS/NASA

ResearchGate

CLOCKSS

