Science on tap: Frontiers co-sponsors Pint of Science Switzerland festival  

The Pint of Science festival returns to Switzerland this year 22-24 May 2023 co-sponsored by open access publisher Frontiers. Pint of Science Switzerland is part of the larger global Pint of Science event, which aims to make science more accessible by sharing recent scientific developments with the public in a casual atmosphere. The nine host cities in Switzerland are Basel, Bern, Brig, Geneva, Lausanne, Lugano, Sion, St Gallen, and Zurich.

Photo credit: Pint of Science Switzerland

The annual three-day festival will take place in more than 20 hospitality venues across the Swiss host cities. Each location allows scientists to connect with the local community through a unique line-up of talks, demonstrations, and live experiments. The event's interactive nature gives attendees the opportunity to directly engage with the host and speakers as they learn more about the latest scientific discoveries. With more than 140 speakers, topics covered span from astronomy and chemistry to neuroscience and zoology.

Frontiers has co-sponsored the Pint of Science Switzerland festival for several years. As a multinational company with locations in 17 countries, Switzerland is home for Frontiers with its headquarters located in Lausanne. Frontiers is passionate about supporting community-oriented initiatives, especially those with a focus on science, and Pint of Science Switzerland fosters this sense of community by bringing people together to share knowledge. Building on the longstanding tradition of hospitality sites as places of gathering, these locations are now being used to come together and discuss the latest developments and the future of science.

Pint of Science was founded by UK research scientists Dr Michael Motskin and Dr Praveen Paul, who organized a ‘Meet the Researchers’ event in 2012 to bring a personal touch to science. In 2013, the first Pint of Science festival was held in three UK cities. It has since grown significantly with events simultaneously held in over 400 cities in 26 countries. Pint of Science Switzerland was first established in 2014 and restarted in 2018. It is a not-for-profit organization run by volunteer scientists and science enthusiasts.

About Frontiers

