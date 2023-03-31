Misinformation website – alerting our community

Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers has been listed on a misinformation website called predatoryreports.org. The website’s ownership and purpose are deliberately unclear, and the information provided both in its blog and journal listings is incorrect. The website claims to help researchers to identify trusted publishers, however, its lack of accountability, ethical oversight, committee support, or appeal process shows that its content cannot be relied upon.

We do not advise our community to refer to this website as a trusted source of information and consider it to be yet another predatory index, which intentionally seeks to mislead the research community. It also seeks to undermine the commitment and work of those organizations that support the open science movement, as well as our authors and entire editorial community who support our mission of making all science open.

Frontiers is accredited by and is a member of major publishing regulatory and ethical organizations, adhering to the highest quality standards and best ethical practices. These include COPEOASPA - Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association, and DOAJ - Directory of Open Access Journals.

More than 250,000 scientific editors choose to work on our editorial boards, supporting our mission and placing their trust in us to deliver it. Over one million unique authors have published with Frontiers’ journals to date. Among bibliometric databases, including Web of Science, Frontiers' titles are ranked among the strongest in their categories by any measure. Indeed, right now, we are the 6th largest and the 3rd most cited publisher in the world. We are the 1st most cited amongst interdisciplinary publishers, and the 2nd most cited amongst open access publishers.

