Frontiers welcomes the news of the Swiss National Science Foundation joining cOAlition S

On 1 June 2022, the Swiss National Science Foundation announced it had decided to join cOAlition S, the largest international initiative of research funders aimed at achieving Open Access to transform how scientific research is published and made available. 

Responding to the news, Dr Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers, said:  

“As long-time supporters of cOAlition S, we are delighted the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) now publicly supports this visionary plan to move scientific publishing into the 21st century. Indeed, the SNSF is showing powerful leadership at a critical time. Four years into Plan S, SNSF can bring its substantial resources and reputation to bear, and build momentum to ensure the full transformation is achieved within the original timeframe of Plan S.”

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 9th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.4 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.

