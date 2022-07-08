International Year of Basic Sciences takes center stage on sustainability in partnership with Frontiers

Hosted by UNESCO in Paris, the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development (IYBSSD), welcomes leaders from the scientific community from around the world today to its inaugural opening ceremony. Sponsored by the open access publisher Frontiers, the IYBSSD initiative welcomes leading figures from research institutions, governments, and international unions to discuss the role of basic sciences in addressing the challenges identified by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The IYBSSD initiative harbours considerable support from the global scientific community. It is regarded as a leading advocate for the universal adoption of open science as an enabler to achieving a sustainable future for people and planet. IYBSSD has the support of 50 international organizations and unions; an international advisory committee of 100 science academies, networks, and learned societies; and 30 Nobel Laureates and Fields Medallists. The initiative is also supported by today's host, UNESCO.

As Gold sponsor of the initiative, as well as a signatory to the United Nations Publishers Compact, Frontiers' head of public affairs Stephan Kuster emphasized the publishers' support for strengthening the link between policy, science, and the public. "Today's opening ceremony marks an important moment. We cannot emphasize enough how important it is to create stronger bonds between science, policy-making, and the public's perceptions of the role of science in enabling a sustainable future. The IYBSSD is exactly the kind of platform we need to help convey those messages and enable greater collaboration as we look to create healthy lives on a healthy planet."

Over the next year, the IYBSSD initiative will seek to normalize the adoption of open access publishing throughout all basic sciences, data, and software; to promote diversity, equity, and inclusivity throughout basic sciences; to promote basic education and training in sciences in developing countries; while seeking ways to actively decrease the footprint of basic sciences on the environment. The IYBSSD will host a series of events culminating in a closing ceremony hosted by CERN in Geneva, Switzerland, in late 2023.

