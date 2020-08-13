The Geological Society of London and Frontiers: Publishing Partnership Announcement

Frontiers and the Geological Society of London are thrilled to announce that they have formed a publishing partnership to facilitate the launch of a new Gold Open Access journal Earth Science, Systems and Society (also known as ES3).

Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3), will publish timely and topical research of high importance across the breadth of the geosciences with a particular emphasis on interdisciplinary geoscience and the pivotal role it plays in a sustainable society. With this aim in mind, the journal will apply strong editorial control and manuscripts will be subject to the highest quality peer review process.

“ES3 is, rather excitingly, the Geological Society of London’s first fully Open Access journal. Alongside a timely cross-cutting scope and transparent processes, we aspire for it to be an inclusive outlet with generous publishing support and mentoring for Early Career Researchers. We are delighted to be working with Frontiers whose OA expertise, systems and flexibility will enable us to achieve these aims quickly and sustainably. ”- Maggie Simmons, Director of Publishing, Geological Society of London.

Frontiers is proud to be collaborating with the Geological Society of London to publish Earth Science, Systems and Society. As part of our Publishing Partnerships program, we offer societies and institutions a financially sustainable model to transition to Open Access, whilst providing highest quality customer service for your authors. In addition, societies collaborating with the program will benefit from the use of the award-winning Frontiers Open Science platform, which can be uniquely tailored to suit your journal’s needs.

Contact

For more information about Earth Science, Systems and Society, read the Geological Society of London’s blog post here, or contact the editorial office: Journal@EScubed.org

To learn more about Frontiers Publishing Partnerships, contact our team: publishing.partnerships@frontiersin.org