The International Journal of Public Health transitions to Open Access

The International Journal of Public Health is pleased to announce that from January 2021 it will transition from a subscription model to Gold Open Access.

The journal, which celebrates its 100th anniversary soon, will also be transferring from its current publisher Springer Nature to Frontiers, a leading Gold Open Access publisher offering tailored services and a highly technologically advanced platform.

Owned by the Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+), the School is proud to announce the transition. Professor Nino Künzli, Director of the SSPH+ and Co-Editor-in-Chief of the journal, stated: “I'm very much looking forward to opening the second century of our journal with Open Access - Life is changing!”

The journal encourages all researchers in the public health field to support this transition, either by joining as new editors and reviewers, or by submitting their research.

Dr Anke Berger, Managing Editor of the journal, commented on the transition: “Gold Open Access publishing is such a relevant contribution to Open Science and a big step forward into a sustainable future for IJPH!”

Frontiers is proud to be in partnership with the SSPH+ publishing the prestigious International Journal of Public Health. This is the first society title to transfer to Frontiers as part of Frontiers’ Publishing Partnerships program, and we look forward to collaborating with the SSPH+ on the International Journal of Public Health.

For more information about the International Journal of Public Health, please contact: ijph@ssph-journal.org

For more information about Frontiers Publishing Partnerships, please contact: publishing.partnerships@frontiersin.org