Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Max Planck Society

We are delighted to inform you that Max Planck Society holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Max Planck Society will be covering Article Publishing Fees, for corresponding authors affiliated to MPS, in any of the Frontiers journals.For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding please contact lic.contact@mpdl.mpg.deTo find out more about the Max Planck Society´s OA policy click here.