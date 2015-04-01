Frontiers | Science News

Loop reaches 240,000 users

Loop, our new research network for scientists, reached 240,000 users.

We officially launched Loop in January 2015 as a research network for scientists and are thrilled at how fast it’s growing.  In fact, many of the top scientists and researchers in the world have profiles on Loop, and  thousands of institutes are represented on the platform, with Harvard, National Institutes of Health and The Max Planck Society ranking as the top 3 institutes with the most Loop profiles.

Loop was launched with the goal to take open-access publishing to the next level and increase the readership and impact of researchers and their articles. Loop is the first open, cross-platform research network and Loop profiles are available for integration into any academic website, including scholarly publishers, universities and other academic organizations. This allows for the discoverability of researchers and their work across multiple domains with Loop currently integrated into the Frontiers journal series and 34 journals from Nature Publishing Group.  Examples of online author profiles can be seen on the following Nature and Frontiers articles. We will soon be integrated with our first institutional partner: Universidad Polytecnica de Madrid.

An important feature of the platform is our impact metrics. These give the researcher an in-depth look at who is viewing their articles. They can track their views, downloads and even any social media buzz surrounding their research. Plus, they can learn which media outlets mentioned their research.

If you haven’t visited LOOP yet, you can check it out here.

