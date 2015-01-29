Frontiers launches Loop

Frontiers is pleased to announce the release of Loop, a social network for academics. Loop’s architecture is inspired by the principles of open science and as such is the only network that integrates into third-party websites.

For the first time, scientists and academics are discoverable via their published content and across all participating publishers and organizations. Kamila Markram, co-founder and CEO of Frontiers says “Our mission has always been to spotlight the people behind the research in the most open and effective way possible to increase their work’s impact, and with Loop we are offering this opportunity. We are excited to announce that our first partner is Nature Publishing Group, with whom we share these same principles”.

The platform offers a rich set of features. Detailed impact metrics, monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, are available on each researcher’s profile. Machine-learning algorithms ensure that relevant research is highlighted to members based on their interests and publication history, thus disseminating articles to the people that matter and increasing the impact of those articles and their authors. Steven Inchcoombe, CEO, Nature Publishing Group and Palgrave Macmillan: “We were looking for a solution for author profiles, but with Loop we have tapped into entirely new dimensions.”

Starting today, anyone can register for a free account and access Loop:

http://loop.frontiersin.org/