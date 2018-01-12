Frontiers and Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) form open access publishing agreement

UPDATE: From 14/10/2022, CSIC no longer supports paying the cost of the APC for affiliated researchers due to the end of the centralized quota for 2022. Authors should ensure they have their own source of funding to pay the article processing charge before submitting an article. CSIC will re-evaluate the situation at the beginning of 2023.

The Spanish National Research Council (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, CSIC) has established an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

CSIC supports corresponding authors affiliated with its centres and institutes in publishing open access research articles.

As part of this support CSIC has formed an agreement with Frontiers for an institutional pre-payment account, which covers 25% of article processing charges (APCs) for accepted articles by eligible authors in any Frontiers journal, starting from 1 January 2018. Under the terms of this agreement eligible authors will also benefit from a 5% discount on APCs.

The 5% discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

A prerequisite for this financial support is an approved application for it. CSIC-affiliated researchers can apply by filling in and sending to CSIC the application form, which can be found here. Authors are asked to send this application at the time of submission because the manuscript ID must be included in it. If there is no approved application for this financial support, CSIC will decline to cover the 25% of the APC and the 5% additional discount based on this agreement wouldn’t be applied either.

For more information about this agreement, on whether you are eligible for this financial support and on CSIC´s open access policy, guidelines and funding requirements, please visit CSIC’s webpage on institutional agreements or contact ayudasopenaccess@bib.csic.es.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.