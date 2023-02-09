Frontiers announces new partnership agreement with FIIBAP

Spanish funding body Foundation for Biosanitary Research and Innovation in Primary Care (FIIBAP) has entered into a new partnership agreement with gold open access publisher Frontiers.

The agreement, which was finalized in December 2022, supports FIIBAP's mission to promote research and innovation in the field of primary healthcare. Grantees supported by the Foundation will have their open access publishing charges covered under the terms of the partnership and will also benefit from engagement with global level experts as part of Frontiers’ collaborative review process.

Jaime Barrio Cortes, clinician and researcher at FIIBAP said: "we are very happy to enter into this agreement with Frontiers. We recognize the opportunities that it will open up for our grantees, as well enabling our foundation to align with Horizon requirements."

This new partnership further cements the Spanish research community's commitment to open access and builds on existing agreements between Frontiers and other recent partners in Spain, including Consortium of Catalan University Services (Consorci de Serveis Universitaris de Catalunya, CSUC), University of León and the Spanish National Research Council (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, CSIC).

Ronald Buitenhuis, head of institutional partnerships at Frontiers said: "we are delighted to welcome FIIBAP into this new partnership. As well as benefitting FIIBAP funded researchers, this new collaboration will help bring the advantages of open science to the wider Spanish research community as well as the public at large."

The new agreement with FIIBAP marks an important addition to the growing community of funders partnering with Frontiers, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Austrian Science Fund [FWF], and the Luxembourg National Fund. Frontiers also has national publishing agreements in place with the UK, Qatar, Norway, Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria

Information for FIIBAP-funded authors:

When submitting an article, under the “payment and funding information” section, you must select “FIIBAP” under "Frontiers institutional members" in the subsection "choose payer".

Please ensure that your grant number is included both in the funding statement during submission and in the manuscript text.

For more information, please see the FIIBAP web page or email fiibap@salud.madrid.org.

