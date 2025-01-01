Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) partnership

The Spanish National Research Council (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, CSIC) supports its researchers in making their research openly available to the global community.

This partnership with Frontiers furthers CSIC’s long-standing commitment to open access. The agreement encourages CSIC-affiliated researchers to publish open access, making more scientific knowledge publicly available while reducing costs for authors. It reflects CSIC’s dedication to advancing research transparency and accessibility.

If you're ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

Are you a researcher at CSIC?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. Under this agreement, researchers from CSIC can benefit from:

Reduced administrative burden and streamlined submission and payment workflows

25% coverage of the article processing charges (APCs) for eligible articles accepted to any Frontiers journal.

Simplified submission process, to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under this agreement, you must:

Be a corresponding author affiliated with CSIC.

Use your CSIC institutional email address during the submission process.

Apply for financial support from CSIC at the time of submission by completing and submitting the required application form.

Applications must include your manuscript ID and must be approved by CSIC. Without an approved application, the financial support—including the 25% APC coverage and 5% discount—will not be applied.

For full details on the eligibility process and CSIC’s open access guidelines, please visit this page.

For further assistance, CSIC researchers can contact: ayudasopenaccess@bib.csic.es.

Not an affiliated author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit our recommendation form.

To learn more about our institutional plans, visit our institutional partnerships page.