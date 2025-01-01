Adam Mickiewicz University partnership

The Adam Mickiewicz University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Adam Mickiewicz University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Are you eligible?

To qualify for this arrangement, the following criteria must be met:

The corresponding author must be affiliated with the Adam Mickiewicz University.

The corresponding author must use their Adam Mickiewicz University email address during the submission process.

Articles may benefit from a 7.5% library discount. For more information, contact Agnieszka Stefańska

