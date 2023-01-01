Cardiff University is part of the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.

This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world's research.



Are you a researcher at Cardiff University? Here is what the agreement means for you:

As a leading open access publisher, Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

an affiliated Cardiff University author is the corresponding author.

the corresponding author uses their Cardiff University email address.

For more information, staff and students should access the OA intranet page here or, contact openaccess@cardiff.ac.uk



Not an affiliated Cardiff University author?

The Frontiers institutional partnerships program collaborates with over 600 institutions across the world.



Terms and Conditions

The institution may pay the full APC and receive a 10% discount when the eligibility criteria are met.

