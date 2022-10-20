Cardiff University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Cardiff University funds open access publishing in fully open access journals where either: 1. The article is eligible for funding from Cardiff University's Wellcome Trust, UKRI, and/or BHF funds; or 2. The article is a peer-reviewed original research or review article, funding is not available from a research funder, and the corresponding author is current Cardiff University staff (not honorary, visiting, or emeritus), or a current postgraduate research student at acceptance. Authors must fill in an application to the relevant fund to confirm if funding is available.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at openaccess@cardiff.ac.uk.