FAU - University of Erlangen-Nuremberg supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The article is a DFG-funded project.

Please ensure you have included your DFG GEPRIS number in the "Statements" section. If you are an FAU-/UK-affiliated author submitting a non-DFG funded project, please proceed by selecting "Individual payer".

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via ub-open-access@fau.de.