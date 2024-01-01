Friedrich Schiller Universität Jena partnership

The Thuringian University and State Library (ThULB) serves as the research library for the Friedrich Schiller University Jena (FSU). Via the ThULB, the FSU supports its researchers in making their research more widely available including the possibility for eligible FSU authors to claim funding for covering article processing charges of open access articles.

As part of this support, the ThULB has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors of the FSU may publish in Frontiers journals with a streamlined invoicing process managed between Frontiers and the ThULB. For manuscripts approved for funding by the ThULB, Frontiers grants a 10 % discount on the publication fees for articles processed as part of this agreement.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

Are you a researcher at FSU?

As a leading open access publisher, Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. Here is what the agreement means for you:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article publishing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure the following:

an affiliated Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena author is the corresponding author

the corresponding author uses their FSU email address

Publication fees articles submitted to Frontiers journals can be supported by the ThULB’s open access publication fund according to the funding conditions. A prerequisite for this financial support is an approved funding application, which FSU researchers can submit via a web application form after acceptance of the publication.

According to the ThULB’s funding criteria, priority must be given to the management of available third-party funds. The ThULB will advance and pay the invoice in full and then – if third-party funds are available to you – contact the institution’s financial administration to draw down the third-party funds, depending on your exact affiliation. We will provide funds for the difference of the available third-party funds indicated by you proportionally up to an amount of 2,000 € incl. VAT. Any costs exceeding this amount must be paid by your institution’s cost center.

For more information, please visit the ThLUB’s open access website or contact the ThULB’s open access team for eligibility guidance..

Not an affiliated FSU author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit our recommendation form.

To learn more about our institutional plans, visit our institutional partnerships page.