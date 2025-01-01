 Skip to main content

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe)

Partnership

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

  • You are affiliated with the institution

  • You are the corresponding author

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via provveditorato@izsvenezie.it.

How to submit under this partnership?

  • 1

    Registration

    Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.

  • 2

    Submission

    Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.

    In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.

    Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.

  • 3

    Eligibility check

    Frontiers will verify your eligibility.

  • 4

    Confirmation

    If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.

