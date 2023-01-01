Kemijski inštitut partnership

The Kemijski inštitut (National Institute of Chemistry) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers for its young researchers.

This means the Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry will cover article publishing charges for eligible authors affiliated with the university who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

Are you a young researcher at Kemijski inštitut?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article publishing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure:

Affiliated authors must be corresponding authors

Authors must use their institutional email address when submitting to a Frontiers journal.

For more information, please contact institutions@frontiersin.org.

